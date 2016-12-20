Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

More People Moved to Texas in 2016 Than Any Other State

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:04 PM

click image LEENA ROBINSON / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Leena Robinson / Shutterstock.com
More people have moved to Texas in the past year than any other state, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The data shows that more than 400,000 new people settled in Texas between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 — almost double the number of people who moved to California in the same time frame.

In total, the bureau found that more than 1,300,000 people have migrated to Texas since 2010, and more than 500,000 of them came from other countries. And in the past six years, 126,000 more people were born than died in the state. It remains the second most populous state, after California, in the country.

While Texas has attracted the most newcomers in the past year, its population isn't growing as fast as other states in the country. Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Florida, and Washington grew by the largest percent in 2016.

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ladybug Look-a-Likes are Invading Texas Read More

  2. Gov. Abbott Channels Trump, Tells 'Faithless' Elector "YOU'RE FIRED!!!" Read More

  3. Trump Sons Create Texas Nonprofit to Auction Off Access to President Read More

  4. Manu Ginobili Isn’t Slowing Down Just Yet Read More

  5. Texans In Congress Don't Really Support a "Border Wall," Right? Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...