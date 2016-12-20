More People Moved to Texas in 2016 Than Any Other State

click image
-
Leena Robinson / Shutterstock.com
More people have moved to Texas in the past year than any other state, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau
. The data shows that more than 400,000 new people settled in Texas between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016 — almost double the number of people who moved to California in the same time frame.
In total, the bureau found that more than 1,300,000 people have migrated to Texas since 2010, and more than 500,000 of them came from other countries. And in the past six years, 126,000 more people were born than died in the state. It remains the second most populous state, after California, in the country.
While Texas has attracted the most newcomers in the past year, its population isn't growing as fast as other states in the country. Utah, Nevada, Idaho, Florida, and Washington grew by the largest percent in 2016.