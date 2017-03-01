Don't Walk Your Dog Off-Leash in a Texas State Park — A Game Warden Might Shoot and Kill It

click to enlarge
Cathy Tomsett says she was walking her year-old dog, a heeler-looking mix named Woodrow, in a state park along the Cibolo Creek northeast of San Antonio on Saturday. In a message
she left on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page this week, Woodrow said it had "become an evening ritual to load up our dogs for a romp in the park." She says they often encountered other walkers and dogs, which were always off-leash — despite a sign at the park that says "All dogs must be leashed."
Tomsett suggests state park officials change that language to say "All dogs off leash will be shot on sight." That's because on Saturday, when Woodrow ran ahead of her, it so spooked a deputy game warden named Javier Fuentes that he shot and killed the pet. "I'm not claiming to be a forensics expert, but it was clear my dog was shot from a distance, through the side, and although there was blood everywhere, Officer Fuentes didn't have a drop on him," Tomsett wrote in her message. "I was within 100 feet when he killed my dog."
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the game warden was patrolling the area and shot the dog out of fear he might be injured. As a Schertz police lieutenant who responded to the shooting told the Express-News this week
, the game warden had been searching for poachers, ran across the dog chasing some deer — "That’s when the dog seemed to be aggressive towards him" — and then fired once.
Tomsett (who couldn't be reached for further comment) clearly disagrees with that assessment, but says she won't be filing a complaint against Fuentes:
"He is the man with the gun and I know I could never win that battle. However, TPWD might consider changing their sign at the trail head that reads 'All dogs must be leashed' to 'All dogs off leash will be shot on sight.' Another consideration might be to remove Officer Fuentes from duty in an urban, populated environment."