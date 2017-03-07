Racist Fliers Appear on Texas State Campus — For the Fourth Time in Past Three Months

-
Twitter via @SierraNotNevada
The Texas State University campus in San Marcos campus has been hit by four separate racist fliers in the past three months. The most recent appeared Friday near the campus library, emblazoned with black swastikas.
"White man, are you sick and tired of the Jews destroying your country through mass immigration and degeneracy?" the poster reads. "Join us for the struggle in global white supremacy." It directed readers to the neo-Nazi blog the Daily Stormer.
While campus police promptly tore the fliers down, this reoccurring trend has left students with a growing sense of unease — especially since the university's president has refused to comment on the latest incident. A spokesperson for President Denise Trauth told the Express-News s
he's already "quite clear" the fliers go against the "core values of what it's like to be a Bobcat."
As it turns out, that's not quite enough reassurance for students.
As news of Friday's anti-semitic fliers spread through campus, students took to social media to demand a response from Trauth. One student said he'd leave Texas State
if these posters continue to go unaddressed, because he fears for his safety. Another told the Express-News
said she expects little from campus officials at this point, based on their reactions to previous fliers that appeared after the election (some calling for the tar and feathering
of people who support campus diversity, others telling students how to report anyone
they suspect is an undocumented immigrant).
"They seem to act like it's a waste of their time," May Olvera told the Express-News.
"I think that students themselves are better equipped to deal with these things as a community rather than have the school attempt to handle it."