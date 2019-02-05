Email
Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Amp Up Your Local Art Collection While Exploring the Deco District at the On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour

Posted By on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 5:41 PM

click to enlarge On and Off Fred artist Gabbe Grodin poses in her Deco District studio. - COURTESY OF BIHL HAUS ARTS
  • Courtesy of Bihl Haus Arts
  • On and Off Fred artist Gabbe Grodin poses in her Deco District studio.
A Deco District signature presented under the umbrella of Bihl Haus Arts, the On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour first took shape in 2007 when gallery director Dr. Kellen McIntyre took note of the high concentration of artists and artisans living and working in the neighborhoods of Monticello Park, Beacon Hill, Jefferson, Alta Vista, Keystone and Woodlawn Lake. Compiled by McIntyre every year since, the On and Off Fred catalog ($10) functions as both a handy map and illustrated guide to the dozens of participating studios, homes and workspaces not otherwise open to the public.

With a strict emphasis on local art (“We have never been interested in non-local artists,” McIntyre told the Current in 2017), the tour aims to give broader visibility to area creatives regardless of their mediums of choice (painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, stained glass, yard art, you name it) but also presents shoppers and browsers with a unique opportunity to get personally acquainted with ’hoods beyond their bubbles. Uniting more than 80 artists, the 12th annual event kicks off Friday, February 15 with a free opening reception and “Autograph Party” featuring live music by Chicano soul fusionists Los Nahuatlatos. 
Event Details On & Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour
@ Bihl Haus Arts
2803 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m., Sat., Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 17, 12-5 p.m.
Price: Free (catalog $10)
Art and Special Events
Map

