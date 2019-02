James Avery Just Released a Piñata Charm, Y'all

click to enlarge James Avery

Jewelry maker James Avery certainly knows what Texans love and it's made a business out of catering to those interests. Remember the Whataburger-inspired charms?I rest my case.Now the Kerrville-based company is tailoring to Texans' other interests by releasing culture-based symbols relevant to the Lone Star State. Check out its recently released a charm in the likeness of a colorful piñata.Made of sterling silver and complete with colorful enamel, the $90 charm is modeled after the traditional donkey design.We know San Antonians absolutely adore James Avery, so we have to ask, what do you think of the festive charm?Let us know in the comments.