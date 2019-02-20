Wednesday, February 20, 2019
James Avery Just Released a Piñata Charm, Y'all
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Feb 20, 2019 at 1:04 PM
click to enlarge
Jewelry maker James Avery certainly knows what Texans love and it's made a business out of catering to those interests. Remember the Whataburger-inspired charms?
I rest my case.
Now the Kerrville-based company is tailoring to Texans' other interests by releasing culture-based symbols relevant to the Lone Star State. Check out its recently released a charm
in the likeness of a colorful piñata.
Made of sterling silver and complete with colorful enamel, the $90 charm is modeled after the traditional donkey design.
We know San Antonians absolutely adore James Avery, so we have to ask, what do you think of the festive charm?
Let us know in the comments.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, new charm, James Avery, piñata, jewelry, Kerrville, Image