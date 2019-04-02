Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

All-female Brass Ensemble tenTHING Brings Special Performance to Empire Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 7:55 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TENTHING
  • Courtesy of tenTHING
Led by virtuoso Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth, the 10-piece brass ensemble tenTHING may not seem like something particularly exciting or impressive. I mean, not everybody wants to dedicate a weekday evening to four trumpets, a French horn, four trombones and a tuba.

However, tenTHING’s renditions of famous classical pieces are astonishingly delicate given the bombastic nature of the ensemble’s instrumentation, and the all-female performers showcase their expertise to great effect. Their adaptation of the Prelude from the Holberg Suite — originally written for string quartet — opens with a downright gentle performance of the piece’s quickly moving ostinatos that defies expectation.

On top of it all, tenTHING prides itself on performing a wide range of genres and styles, programming everything from “Mozart to Weill, Grieg to Bernstein and Lully to Bartok.” So, whether your tastes skew baroque or modern, tenTHING may very well pique your interest.

$29-$99, 7:30pm Thu April 4, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-2891, artssa.org.
Event Details tenTHING
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., April 4, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $29-$99
Buy from Ticketmaster
Classical Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • tenTHING

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    tenTHING @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Thu., April 4, 7:30 p.m. $29-$99
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonians Have Two Chances This Week to See a Flamenco Master From Spain Read More

  2. Progressive Pop-Up Échale Books to Celebrate Second Anniversary with Pachanga and Sale Read More

  3. Mexican Cultural Institute Hosting Special Screening of Alfonso Cuarón's Roma Read More

  4. Manu Ginobili Remains Humble as He Faces Fans During Jersey Retirement Ceremony Read More

  5. Bravo's San Antonio-Glam Reality Show Will Debut in May, and We've Got the Goods Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...