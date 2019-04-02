All-female Brass Ensemble tenTHING Brings Special Performance to Empire Theatre

click to enlarge
Led by virtuoso Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth, the 10-piece brass ensemble tenTHING may not seem like something particularly exciting or impressive. I mean, not everybody wants to dedicate a weekday evening to four trumpets, a French horn, four trombones and a tuba.
However, tenTHING’s renditions of famous classical pieces are astonishingly delicate given the bombastic nature of the ensemble’s instrumentation, and the all-female performers showcase their expertise to great effect. Their adaptation of the Prelude from the Holberg Suite — originally written for string quartet — opens with a downright gentle performance of the piece’s quickly moving ostinatos that defies expectation.
On top of it all, tenTHING prides itself on performing a wide range of genres and styles, programming everything from “Mozart to Weill, Grieg to Bernstein and Lully to Bartok.” So, whether your tastes skew baroque or modern, tenTHING may very well pique your interest.
$29-$99, 7:30pm Thu April 4, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-2891, artssa.org.
