San Antonio Great Northwest Library Closed For Renovations

Courtesy of mysapl.org

The Great Northwest Branch library is closed for renovations and improvements and is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 6.The library will be receiving a new carpet, new circulation, a new check-out area, furniture upgrades, digital signage and more. While all this is underway, the bookdrop will still remain open.During the construction process, the Great Northwest Branch Library recommends the following nearby locations to help fulfill all your book-reading needs: Maverick Branch Library (8700 Mystic Pk.), Potranco Branch Library (8765 State Hwy. 151 #102) and Forest Hills Branch Library (5245 Ingram Road).