Texicanas‘ Mayra Farret: ‘We’re Average Mexican Americans … with Just the Right Amount of Crazy’

After seven episodes of mean-girl drama set in San Antonio, the Bravo reality showis wrapping up tonight with its season finale at 9:30 p.m. So, how many San Antonians kept up with Penny, Mayra, Lorena, Karla, Luz and Anayancy throughout the entire season? Who wants to see Bravo bringback for another round of petty arguments and juicy chisme – all in the spirit of trashy TV entertainment? A few weeks ago, thecaught up with cast member Mayra Farret to talk about the show.I must confess that I don’t watch any TV at all. I didn’t really think about what would happen. I was just trying to be myself. I did get a lot of not very positive comments. My family is still not very supportive about it. But I thought it was a fantastic and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m just the kind of person that would rather take a risk and see what happens. There’s nothing I regret doing on the show. I’ve had my moments. I’m a human being.I don’t think so. But, again, I’ve never watched any reality TV. I only watch cartoons with my kids. I wasn’t trying to portray myself in any way. I was clueless about what was going to happen. I’ve seen some stuff on social media because I follow the accounts of some of the [s cast], but that’s all I’ve really seen. But I think our show is a lot different. We’re all relatable people. We’re average Mexican Americans … with the just the right amount of crazy.I’m the only [cast member] from Central Mexico. We came here eight years ago. I think there has been a lot of migration from Mexico. We are now part of this community and are representing San Antonio. Latinos are contributing to the city in a good way. That’s why I’m doing the show – so people can see how immersed we are in the community and how we want to be involved and how we want to represent and how we want to give back.We all have drama in our lives. It’s real-life drama. We’re women. We’re complicated. We all have it. We’re just putting it out on TV.It gives San Antonio the opportunity to be out there. People can see what a diverse community we are and how welcoming we are to immigrants. We have a beautiful culture. We should be supportive because I think [the show] can bring a lot of growth to our city.