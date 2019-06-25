Email
Tuesday, June 25, 2019

UTSA Remembers Entrepreneur, Community Leader Tito Bradshaw with Campus Bike Repair Shop

Posted By on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CLAYTON BAINES
  • Courtesy of Clayton Baines
The University of Texas at San Antonio recently announced the renaming of its Ximenes Information Booth to honor the life and legacy of Tito Bradshaw. The booth will be renamed the Tito Bradshaw Bicycle Repair Shop.

According to a press release, the renaming is "a symbol of the University’s strong commitment to furthering student safety through the addition of bike lanes and sidewalks." This commitment has started an initiative known as the #makeUTSAwalkable campaign, with hopes of making the campus more friendly to pedestrians and bikers alike.

Tito Bradshaw was 35 years old when he was fatally struck while riding his bicycle in April. He was riding in the 1900 block of East Houston Street around 12:30 a.m. when a Toyota Corolla struck him from behind, according to a report by Telemundo.

Bradshaw was a father and an entrepreneur who owned a bicycle shop south of downtown. It served as a base for organizing group rides and events that became traditions in the city. He had a unique ability to unite people together no matter what background they came from.



UTSA students will now be able to bring their bikes for repair or tune-ups in a casual meeting space. Tools like a compressor, tubes and lubricants will also be available for loan.

The bike repair shop will open up at the beginning of the Fall 2019 semester for small repairs, with a grand opening set for September 2019.

