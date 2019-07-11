Three Free Art Events to Check Out This Second Saturday

If you're tired of the routine of shuffling through galleries, no matter how good the art is, then this Second Saturday may be just the dose of medicine that you need. We've rounded up a series of events that shake up the norm, from a nostalgic shopping experience to the life-changing magic of tidying art.
I got ta' maintain @ Artpace
Raul Gonzalez transforms a weekly ritual into a performance
that doubles as a way to refresh his exhibition "Front and Back, and Side to Side," which has been on view at Artpace since May
. As he cleans and otherwise zhuzhes up the gallery space on Saturday afternoon, he will be accompanied by a soundtrack via a tailor-made Spotify playlist that you can stream now
to get you in that swiffering mood. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., artpace.org
Jive Refried 2020 @ Clamp Light
Agosto Cuellar, fashion designer and owner of the beloved Jive Refried vintage store, where all the cool kids shopped on South Alamo from 1999-2011, revives his "labor of love" once again to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Everything on view at the pop-up at Clamp Light Gallery is for sale, and Cuellar promises there'll be something for everyone, from vintage clothing and accessories to home décor, curios and Cuellar's own "DIY creations." 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery, 1704 Blanco Road, clamplightsa.com
Group Hug 8! @ Mantle Art Space
Although inspired by reality shows like American Idol
, the "Eyes Got It!" art competition rejects the common TV trope "I'm not here to make friends" with its annual art showcase, "Group Hug," in which the competition's semifinalists come together and spread the love. This year, the twelve semifinalists vying for a 2020 solo show at Austin's grayDUCK Gallery are Sarah Fox, Chrys Grummert, Justin Korver, Laura Latimer, Alejandro Macias, Barbara Miñarro, Steve Parker, Alvaro Perez, Michael E. Stephen, Julie Underiner and Doerte Weber. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Road, mantleartspace.com
