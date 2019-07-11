Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 11, 2019

Three Free Art Events to Check Out This Second Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Jul 11, 2019 at 12:13 PM

If you're tired of the routine of shuffling through galleries, no matter how good the art is, then this Second Saturday may be just the dose of medicine that you need. We've rounded up a series of events that shake up the norm, from a nostalgic shopping experience to the life-changing magic of tidying art.

I got ta' maintain @ Artpace
click to enlarge ARTPACE / FACEBOOK
Raul Gonzalez transforms a weekly ritual into a performance that doubles as a way to refresh his exhibition "Front and Back, and Side to Side," which has been on view at Artpace since May. As he cleans and otherwise zhuzhes up the gallery space on Saturday afternoon, he will be accompanied by a soundtrack via a tailor-made Spotify playlist that you can stream now to get you in that swiffering mood. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., artpace.org

Jive Refried 2020 @ Clamp Light
click to enlarge 20190628_123145_2_.jpg
Agosto Cuellar, fashion designer and owner of the beloved Jive Refried vintage store, where all the cool kids shopped on South Alamo from 1999-2011, revives his "labor of love" once again to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Everything on view at the pop-up at Clamp Light Gallery is for sale, and Cuellar promises there'll be something for everyone, from vintage clothing and accessories to home décor, curios and Cuellar's own "DIY creations." 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery, 1704 Blanco Road, clamplightsa.com

Group Hug 8! @ Mantle Art Space
click to enlarge FACEBOOK / "EYES GOT IT!"
Although inspired by reality shows like American Idol, the "Eyes Got It!" art competition rejects the common TV trope "I'm not here to make friends" with its annual art showcase, "Group Hug," in which the competition's semifinalists come together and spread the love. This year, the twelve semifinalists vying for a 2020 solo show at Austin's grayDUCK Gallery are Sarah Fox, Chrys Grummert, Justin Korver, Laura Latimer, Alejandro Macias, Barbara Miñarro, Steve Parker, Alvaro Perez, Michael E. Stephen, Julie Underiner and Doerte Weber. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Road, mantleartspace.com

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurs' Patty Mills Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii Read More

  2. Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Kicks Off This Weekend, Featuring All-Female Lineup Read More

  3. Paper Trail San Antonio Returns to Brick This Weekend with Lots of Artwork from Local Artists Read More

  4. Sabbath Cinema Turns Up the Heat for Its Latest Secret Screening Read More

  5. ICYMI, Former Spur Richard Jefferson Called Tim Duncan a 'D–k' Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation