Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Legendary Toilet Seat Artist Barney Smith Has Died, But His Art Lives On

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge BRYAN RINDFUSS
  • Bryan Rindfuss
Homegrown folk figure Barney Smith, owner and proprietor of the Toilet Seat Art Museum, died Tuesday evening. The retired master plumber ran the museum from the garage of his home in Alamo Heights from 1992 until earlier this year, when the collection of well over 1,000 toilet seats was relocated to The Truck Yard restaurant in The Colony, which is about a 15-minute drive outside of Dallas.

Smith's unique assemblage art is world famous, but San Antonians held him in particular regard for his warm, open personality. Rather than hold regular operating hours, Smith would make appointments with anyone who wished to view the collection and personally walk them through the ever-growing trove of embellished toilet seats, which he would often stay up into the wee hours of the night to construct.
click to enlarge BRYAN RINDFUSS
  • Bryan Rindfuss

In addition to the now relocated collection, the "King of the Commode's" toilet seats were chronicled in a book that was funded on Kickstarter in early 2018. This spring he also crossed into true Internet fame when he was immortalized in meme form.

Smith's family shared the news of his death on the museum's Facebook page with a post that included his favorite poem, Rudyard Kipling's "When Earth's Last Picture Is Painted," which he memorized as a child and would often recite to museum visitors. A memorial service has not yet been announced.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Travis Park Hosting Weeklong Free Movie Marathon to Close Out the Month of July Read More

  2. San Antonio Spurs' GM R.C. Buford Accepts New Position with Several Shake-Ups in Front Office Read More

  3. San Antonio Spurs Hire Tim Duncan as Assistant Coach Read More

  4. Guadalupe Theater Hosts Performance of Amalia Ortiz's The Canción Cannibal Cabaret & Other Songs Read More

  5. Legend Marlon Wayans Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation