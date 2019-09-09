Arab American Comedian Mo Amer Continues His 'Texas Homecoming' Tour with a Stop in San Antonio

click to enlarge Mo Amer / Facebook

Event Details Mo Amer @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club 618 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 5, 7 & 9:30 p.m. Price: $20-$40 Comedy Map

Texas became comedian Mo Amer's adopted home after his family fled Kuwait during the first Gulf War – or, as he calls it, "The Prequel." Now, with a 2018 Netflix stand-up special and a recurring role on Hulu comedy seriesunder his belt, Amer is hitting up his home state for a homecoming tour of sorts.In early October, Amer will return to perform in the Alamo City for the first time since he opened for Dave Chapelle at the Aztec Theatre in 2016. That same year, Amer went viral when his plane ticket got upgraded to a first class seat right next to Eric Trump, which unsurprisingly provided him with some great comedy fodder. You best believe he introduced himself by his full first name – Mohammed.A lot of Amer's bits center on his background as a Muslim refugee and its accompanying travel woes. Air travel humor may be old news, but Amer's background steers him well clear of hackneyed recapitulations of old Seinfeld bits. Although the Houstonian's path to citizenship came to an end in 2009, his quips regarding navigating the bureaucracy of American immigration system have, alas, only become more relevant with time.