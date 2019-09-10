Traders Village Seeks a Slice of the San Antonio Geek Pie with their Own ComiCon

click to enlarge
A day after Alamo City Comic Con finally announced
their 2019 dates, Traders Village revealed that they're also getting in on the action — on the same weekend, no less.
The popular flea market has announced that it will be hosting its a free
event celebrating all things geek, which it's calling Traders Village ComiCon. Hell, it's even got a special celebrity guest on deck — Reb Brown, the O.G. Captain America, who starred in the 1979 made-for-TV film. Traders Village is so jazzed about Brown that they're integrating a Captain America element into this year's corn maze design.
More celebrities are set to appear at the con, but Traders Village isn't yet naming names. So far, they've teased a WWE Hall of Famer and "something for the Star Wars fans."
The free event won't have quite the clout of the myriad other South Texas conventions already vying for Alamo City fans' attention, but if your think you can fool your kids into being excited to meet "a" Captain America rather than "the" Captain America, a trip to this new con on the scene may be worth your while.
Free, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, Traders Village, 9333 SW Loop 410, (210) 623-8383, tradersvillage.com
