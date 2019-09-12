13th Floor Haunted House in San Antonio Opening on Friday the 13th

click image
San Antonians can consider Friday the 13th the beginning of Halloween season with the return of a popular local haunted house.
On Friday, 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio will kick off its season a bit early in honor of the spooky holiday. Locals shopping for shocks can stop by from 7 p.m. through the attraction's 10 p.m. closing time.
This year, the haunted house will offer more points of fun, with additions of an indoor bar, axe-throwing area and mini escape rooms for $5 per person per game.
The 13th Floor is also bringing in two new attractions: La Llorona and the Clown. Promo from the haunted house cautions fright-seekers to "hold your children tight and be faithful of heart" or risk being snatched by La Llorona. The narrative tease for the Clown sounds a lot like Stephen King's It
, although this monster returns every 13 years instead of 27.
Tickets for opening night
run $19.99, though special rates are available for members of the Fright Club. Those so deep into the scary stuff that they want to make a job out of it also have an opportunity to apply
to work for the 13th Floor.
