Thursday, September 12, 2019

Former Spur Tony Parker Shares Excitement for New Career in San Antonio Following NBA Retirement

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 10:31 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / _TONYPARKER09
  • Instagram / _tonyparker09
Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker seems pretty excited about his life after basketball.

In June, a week after he retired from the NBA as a Charlotte Hornet, it was announced that Parker had joined NorthRock Partners, a Minneapolis-based financial advisory firm with a San Antonio office. On Tuesday, Parker posed beside the firm's logo at its office for an Instagram post, sharing his excitement for his "new adventure, new life starting at NorthRock Partners."

In his new gig, Parker will head a team of 20 employees in the company's sports, artists and entertainment division, according to a Bloomberg report. The division is reportedly one of the fastest-growing parts of the business.

“After a while, seeing people take advantage of athletes, I thought I could use my experience and bring credibility,” Parker told the publication in June. “I don't need their money — I have my own. I just want to try to give a solution to the athletes.”



Parker may have been inspired by former teammate Tim Duncan, who sued his longtime financial advisor Charles Banks for $20 million over irresponsible investments.

“It’s easy to get fooled,” Parker told Bloomberg. “Timmy is one of the smartest guys I know, but it can happen to anybody.”

