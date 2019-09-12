Former Spur Tony Parker Shares Excitement for New Career in San Antonio Following NBA Retirement

click image
-
Instagram / _tonyparker09
Former San Antonio Spur Tony Parker seems pretty excited about his life after basketball.
In June, a week after he retired from the NBA as a Charlotte Hornet, it was announced
that Parker had joined NorthRock Partners, a Minneapolis-based financial advisory firm with a San Antonio office. On Tuesday, Parker posed beside the firm's logo at its office for an Instagram post
, sharing his excitement for his "new adventure, new life starting at NorthRock Partners."
In his new gig, Parker will head a team of 20 employees in the company's sports, artists and entertainment division, according to a Bloomberg report
. The division is reportedly one of the fastest-growing parts of the business.
“After a while, seeing people take advantage of athletes, I thought I could use my experience and bring credibility,” Parker told the publication in June. “I don't need their money — I have my own. I just want to try to give a solution to the athletes.”
Parker may have been inspired by former teammate Tim Duncan, who sued his longtime financial advisor Charles Banks for $20 million over irresponsible investments
.
“It’s easy to get fooled,” Parker told Bloomberg. “Timmy is one of the smartest guys I know, but it can happen to anybody.”
