Thursday, September 12, 2019

Spurs Legend David Robinson Launches New Podcast with His Son as Co-Host

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 11:34 AM

Tony Parker isn't the only ex-Spur with a new gig. David "The Admiral" Robinson is back on the scene with a brand new podcast called The Fundamentals, which he will co-host with his son, David Robinson Jr.

The Fundamentals, which is presented by Geekdom Media, will focus on the father/son duo's life philosophy, which is centered on a foundation of principles influenced by the ideas of George Washington Carver: faith, service, leadership, integrity, discipline and initiative. Despite their closeness, the two Robinsons often have contradicting viewpoints, and will use their unique perspectives to foster thought-provoking discussions on the topics at hand.

“I’m thrilled to collaborate with Geekdom Media and use The Fundamentals as an open discussion with my son on heartfelt topics that may make a difference in someone’s life,” Robinson said in a press release. “This podcast represents real experiences and life lessons and it’s exciting to share resources that have helped me along my journey.”

The first episode of The Fundamentals is available now on Apple and Spotify.



