Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Trinity University Academics Bring Theatrical Meditation on Islam and American Politics to the Tobin Center

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge ANH-VIET DINH
  • Anh-Viet Dinh
Academic research doesn't usually make its way into the public eye unless a news outlet can find a way to give it a clickbait headline.

But three professors at Trinity University have found a unique way to buck this trend — instead of writing yet another academic article, they adapted their body of work into a play.

To Be Honest: Voices on Islam from an American City first premiered at Trinity's Attic Theatre in 2017. The play draws from 200 hours of interviews conducted in the summer of 2016 by professors Sarah Beth Kaufman, Habiba Noor and William Christ with the aid of student researchers Hanna Niner, Iris Baughman, Savannah Wagner and Matthew Long.

The group spoke with 172 San Antonians from diverse backgrounds about their perspectives on Islam and the vitriol about Islam and Muslims that arose during the 2016 Presidential election cycle.



As they compiled the interviews, Kaufman, Noor and Christ realized that the power of these collected words was something that they believed should be shared as widely as possible. They narrowed the wide swath of interviews into excerpts that they compiled into a script and gathered actors from the Trinity community and beyond to bring the work to the stage.

"The play reflects the variety of perceptions San Antonians hold about Islam," says Christ. "We invite people to experience the performance and learn about their fellow citizens."


After performances held at Trinity, the McNay Art Museum and the Carver Center, To Be Honest has now moved to the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

"We wanted to reach out to interfaith groups. social justice groups, educators and people who care about where this country is going," Christ adds. "The Tobin's Carlo Alvarez Studio Theater is an excellent, intimate, safe space for talking about volatile issues."

Free, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 21 and 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Event Details To be Honest: Voices on Islam from an American City
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 21, 6:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free
Talks Plus, Theater and Free
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • To be Honest: Voices on Islam from an American City

    User Submitted
    To be Honest: Voices on Islam from an American City @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Sat., Sept. 21, 6:30-8 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Big Texas Comic Con, San Antonio's Newest Pop Culture Convention, to Debut at Henry B. González This Weekend Read More

  2. John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons Returns for Encore Performance at the Majestic Theatre in December Read More

  3. San Antonio Artist Ethel Shipton Captures German Culture in 'Listening to Berlin' Art Show Read More

  4. Briscoe Western Art Museum Launches New Exhibition with a Series of Animal-Themed Events Read More

  5. Legendary Comic Jerry Seinfeld Coming to the Majestic Theatre in December Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation