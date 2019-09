Ballet San Antonio Brings Dance to the Outdoors with Ballet in the Park

click image Facebook / Ballet San Antonio

Event Details Ballet in the Park @ Travis Park 301 E. Travis St. San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m. Price: Free Dance Map

Dancers will descend on Travis Park this Saturday for Ballet San Antonio's annual Ballet in the Park. The event kicks off with a free class for tiny dancers followed by a showcase featuring the local company's premiere performers.This year's Ballet in the Park was originally scheduled for March 9 but was cancelled due to inclement weather. The rescheduled event leaped over summer's unbearable heat and landed gracefully in the beginning of fall.At 6 p.m., dancers aged 7-10 can participate in a class taught by members of Ballet SA. The only requirement is that each has a minimum of one year's ballet experience and comes wearing appropriate dance attire. Participation is limited to 30 and granted on a first come, first served basis.After the class, the corps of Ballet SA will dance as the sun sets, showing off their honed skills and, if audiences are lucky, giving a sneak preview of their upcoming production of Lewis Carroll's beloved classic