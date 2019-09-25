Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Ballet San Antonio Brings Dance to the Outdoors with Ballet in the Park
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM
Dancers will descend on Travis Park this Saturday for Ballet San Antonio's annual Ballet in the Park. The event kicks off with a free class for tiny dancers followed by a showcase featuring the local company's premiere performers.
This year's Ballet in the Park was originally scheduled for March 9 but was cancelled due to inclement weather. The rescheduled event leaped over summer's unbearable heat and landed gracefully in the beginning of fall.
At 6 p.m., dancers aged 7-10 can participate in a class taught by members of Ballet SA. The only requirement is that each has a minimum of one year's ballet experience and comes wearing appropriate dance attire. Participation is limited to 30 and granted on a first come, first served basis.
After the class, the corps of Ballet SA will dance as the sun sets, showing off their honed skills and, if audiences are lucky, giving a sneak preview of their upcoming production
of Lewis Carroll's beloved classic Alice in Wonderland
.
Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, September 28, Travis Park, 301 E. Travis St., (210) 207-3677, balletsanantonio.org
@ Travis Park
301 E. Travis St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Dance
