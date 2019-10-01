Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Mountainfilm on Tour Stopping at Confluence Park, Screening Nature-Themed Short Films
By Kiko Martinez
on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 7:47 AM
Mountainfilm on Tour will make its way to San Antonio to feature a selection of “culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films” chosen from the shorts that screened at the original festival held annually in Telluride, Colorado. The visit marks the fest’s second stop in a Texas city this year.
Hosted by the San Antonio River Foundation, the event will follow Mountainfilm’s mission of using film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. A reception will take place at 6:30 p.m., with the docs following at 7:15 p.m.
This year, nature lovers will get to enjoy 10 short films. They include director Tahria Sheather’s Creek Session, about a musician from Montana who records the sounds of the outdoors to incorporate into her music; Pablo Durana’s Adventuring in the Name of Science, about a couple who collect data on maple trees to help fight illegal logging; and Allison Otto’s and Maria Clinton’s The Love Bugs, about a pair of octogenarians who have amassed one of the largest private insect collections in the world.
$50, Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org.
