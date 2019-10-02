Longtime Director of the San Antonio Museum of Art Tapped to Run Minneapolis Institute of Art

click image
San Antonio Museum of Art director Katie Luber will bring her eight year tenure at the city's expansive art museum to an end in the coming weeks. In January 2020, Luber will succeed
Kaywin Feldman as the new director and president of the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
“Katie’s hard work, dedication, and creative thinking allowed the San Antonio Museum of Art to increase its membership and community reach, while also expanding its collection and scope of exhibitions," incoming SAMA Board Chair Edward Hart said in a statement. "We wish Katie all the best on this exciting new chapter of her career."
After Luber's departure, SAMA's board will appoint an interim director, and will begin an official search for her replacement starting later this fall.
"Thanks to our incredible staff, collection, and location, the San Antonio Museum of Art is in as strong a position as it has ever been," says Hart, "We look forward to engaging the next generation of leadership.”
