Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Artpace's Chalk It Up Returns to Downtown San Antonio This Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge FRANCISCO CORTES
  • Francisco Cortes
Remember those bygone childhood days when you would inhale chalk dust as you created amateur masterpieces on the sidewalk?

San Antonians have the chance to relive those memories by witnessing local artists get down and dirty as they create original murals down Houston Street and Main Avenue as part of Artpace’s annual Chalk It Up festival.

This year’s artists will create murals themed around “Sustainability,” the goal of reducing waste and increasing efficiency to reduce damage to the planet’s ecology. To promote sustainability at the event, Artpace encourages attendees to bring a refillable water bottle to hydrate at the SAWS Water Station. Plus, the event’s information booths are all solar-powered, and recycling bins will be available all along the block.

Attendees can also kick up some dusty fun, enjoy live music from local artists, design their own chalky creations in the Freestyle Zone or peruse the selection of food trucks. Just remember kids, the chalk itself is not edible.



Free, Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Houston St. & N. Main. Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org/chalk-it-up.
Event Details Chalk It Up
@ Intersection of Houston St. and N. Main Ave.
Intersection of Houston St. and N. Main Ave.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free
Art, Free and Kids
Map

