San Antonio Museum of Art Names William Keyse Rudolph and Lisa Tapp as Co-Interim Directors

Courtesy of the San Antonio Museum of Art
In the wake of the departure
of longtime San Antonio Museum of Art director Katie Luber, the museum has announced a pair of interim replacements.
SAMA's Chief Curator and Hugh Halff Curator of American and
European Art William Keyse Rudolph and CEO/CFO Lisa Tapp will serve as co-interim directors. Since 2013, Rudolph has curated and co-curated exhibitions including "Spain: 500 Years of Painting from the Museums of Madrid," "Nelson Rockefeller’s Picassos: Tapestries Commissioned for Kykuit" and "Thomas Sully: Painted Performance." Prior to joining SAMA in 2016, Tapp worked with non-profit charter schools, notably overseeing the Southwest Preparatory School as it grew from two campuses to five.
Rudolph and Tapp will shepherd the museum's operations while its board of trustees conducts a search to identify the next director.
“Together, William Rudolph and Lisa Tapp have the skills to lead the Museum during this time of transition, ensuring we remain equally focused on our exhibitions, public programs and scholarly activities, as well as our financial planning and operational needs,” SAMA Board Chair Ed Hart said in a statement.
“William and Lisa have demonstrated leadership throughout their work at the Museum, and we are grateful to them for once again stepping up.”
