Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 11, 2019

San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble Opens Their 2019-2020 Season with New Music – Including Playing a Cactus

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
Classical music season is heading into full swing, and it's not just the San Antonio Symphony that's putting on the ritz. Shortly after Agarita's season opener this weekend, SOLI Chamber Ensemble is also getting back in the saddle with a concert featuring five innovative pieces by contemporary composers.

For their first program this fall, the stalwart member of San Antonio's classical music community is wasting no time reminding us how they made their mark. Nature's Voices features five contemporary composers – four of whom are still living – including the world premiere of San Antonio-raised composer Yvonne Freckmann's Nest, which prominently features locally made field recordings.

Also on the program are Elliot Cole's Bloom, Robert Creely's Synoecy, Mason Bates' Red River and Steven Snowden's Land of the Living.
click to enlarge Yvonne Freckmann performs on a cactus at NESA - COURTESY OF SOLI CHAMBER ENSEMBLE
  • Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
  • Yvonne Freckmann performs on a cactus at NESA
This week, SOLI members Stephanie Key and David Mollenauer gave a special sneak peek of Land of the Living to local students at North East School of the Arts (NESA), featuring special accompaniment by Freckmann on an amplified cactus.

No, we're not kidding – they're putting a mic on a cactus and playing it like a particularly prickly fiddle, and curious Alamo City citizens can see it for themselves next week.



Nature's Voices will debut at Jazz, TX on Monday, October 14, followed by a performance at Trinity University on Tuesday, October 15.

$10-$25, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 332-9386, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl., (210) 999-8212, solichamberensemble.com.
Event Details Nature's Voices
@ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
312 Pearl Pkwy. (Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001) and One Trinity Place
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
2103178816
Price: $10-$25
Buy Tickets
Live Music and Classical Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Nature's Voices

    User Submitted
    Nature's Voices @ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall

    • Mon., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. $10-$25
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Coach Popovich Defends NBA Commissioner on China and Tears Into Donald Trump (Again) Read More

  2. A Dream Materialized: A Look Inside Ruby City, Linda Pace’s Fantastical Temple for Art Read More

  3. Photographer, Videographer Natalia Sun Teams Up with San Antonio Symphony Members to Tell Locals' Story Through Music Read More

  4. Neighborhoods Coming Together for Special Event 'A Day in Southtown' Read More

  5. The Magik Theatre Opens its 26th Season with Halloween Classic Bunnicula on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation