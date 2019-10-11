San Antonio's SOLI Chamber Ensemble Opens Their 2019-2020 Season with New Music – Including Playing a Cactus

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
Classical music season is heading into full swing, and it's not just the San Antonio Symphony that's putting on the ritz. Shortly after Agarita's season opener
this weekend, SOLI Chamber Ensemble is also getting back in the saddle with a concert featuring five innovative pieces by contemporary composers.
For their first program this fall, the stalwart member of San Antonio's classical music community is wasting no time reminding us how they made their mark. Nature's Voices
features five contemporary composers – four of whom are still living – including the world premiere of San Antonio-raised composer Yvonne Freckmann's Nest
, which prominently features locally made field recordings.
Also on the program are Elliot Cole's Bloom
, Robert Creely's Synoecy
, Mason Bates' Red River
and Steven Snowden's Land of the Living
.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of SOLI Chamber Ensemble
-
Yvonne Freckmann performs on a cactus at NESA
This week, SOLI members Stephanie Key and David Mollenauer gave a special sneak peek of Land of the Living
to local students at North East School of the Arts (NESA), featuring special accompaniment by Freckmann on an amplified cactus.
No, we're not kidding – they're putting a mic on a cactus and playing it like a particularly prickly fiddle, and curious Alamo City citizens can see it for themselves next week.
Nature's Voices
will debut at Jazz, TX on Monday, October 14, followed by a performance at Trinity University on Tuesday, October 15.
$10-$25, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 14, Jazz, TX, 312 Pearl Pkwy., (210) 332-9386, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, Ruth Taylor Recital Hall, Trinity University, One Trinity Pl., (210) 999-8212, solichamberensemble.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Jazz, TX and Trinity University Ruth Taylor Recital Hall
312 Pearl Pkwy. (Bldg. 6, Ste. 6001) and One Trinity Place
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. and Tue., Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m.
2103178816
Price:
$10-$25
Live Music and Classical Music