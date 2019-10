Artpace to Screen Los Angeles Artist Cauleen Smith's Short Films Prior to November Artist-In-Residence Exhibition Opening

Artpace's Fall International Artist-In-Residence program is well under way, with the latest set of three guest artists — Cauleen Smith (Los Angeles), Emre Hüner (Istanbul) and Jessica Halonen (Austin) — currently preparing exhibitions that are slated to open on Thursday, November 14.While she's in town for the residency, Smith is presenting a special screening of a selection of her short films, followed by a talk. The selected shorts will reflect her output between 2010 and 2018, including 2015's "Crow Requiem."Smith's experimental films often center on the African-American identity, and are infused with elements of Afrofuturism and science fiction. When creating "Crow Requiem" at the Urban Video Project in New York, Smith said, "Those with power assign roles to those upon whom power is deployed. This is why Afrofuturism, science fiction and other speculative art are so recuperative and have the potential for fully-activated radicality."Smith first garnered notice as a filmmaker with her 1998 feature, which received both the Sundance Independent Spirit Award and SXSW's Silver Armadillo. Her interdisciplinary practice features work in a myriad of materials and arenas, notably including a body of work honoring experimental jazz musician Sun Ra.

