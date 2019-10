Stacked Lineup of Magicians to Wow Majestic Theatre Audiences at The Illusionists' Live Show

Craving a bit of magic in your life but don't go in for psychic schlock peddled by scammers like Theresa Caputo ? Next spring, a set of professional tricksters will visit the Alamo City, but they make no claims of actual magic powers. Instead, the Illusionists plan to wow audiences with their wit, sleight of hand and even some death-defying escapes.The Illusionists' 2020 live tour will feature a cast of magicians with varying skill sets, from "The Mentalist" Chris Cox's powers of deduction to "The Daredevil" Jonathan Goodwin's jaw-dropping stunts.The tour won't be coming to San Antonio until March 7 of next year, but until then, magic fans of all ages can follow The Illusionists on social media, where they periodically share videos of kid-friendly magic tricks that can be used to wow friends and family.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.