Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Award-Winning Documentary on San Antonio PD Mental Health Officers to Premiere on HBO This Month

Posted By on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 11:14 AM

COURTESY OF HBO
  • Courtesy of HBO
Jennifer McShane's documentary Ernie & Joe made a splash at SXSW this year, but hasn't gotten a wide release — until now. The feature film following San Antonio Police Department mental health officers Ernie Stevens and Joe Smarro will premiere on HBO on November 19.

Ernie & Joe chronicles the two officers' innovative and empathetic approach to crisis, a refreshing breath of fresh air amidst reports of ongoing police brutality, when even a run-of-the-mill wellness check can become deadly.

The SXSW jury gave Ernie & Joe "Special Jury Recognition for Empathy in Craft," and didn't mince words about the film's importance and impact, saying the following in a statement:

"Everyone needs to pay the fuck attention to this deeply felt and expertly rendered documentary about two members of the San Antonio Police Department’s Mental Health Unit, who are changing how police see their own jobs with their embrace of making empathy and the individual the priority over force and violence."




Smarro has kept busy since the documentary's filming, pairing up with fellow officer and his business partner Jesse Trevino to create the podcast Truly Mental.

The documentary will premiere on November 19 at 10 p.m. CST on HBO, and will also be available on demand and on HBO's streaming services HBO NOW and HBO GO, as well as partner streaming platforms like HBO on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

