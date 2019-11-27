Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Fans Suspicious of Potential Trade After DeMar DeRozan Clears His Instagram, Dejounte Murray Unfollows Spurs Account

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SPURS
  • Instagram / Spurs
Discoveries made during online sleuthing have Spurs fans worried the team's roster will soon change.

While fans have been heartbroken about string of losses San Antonio has faced as of late, many are now in panic mode after noticing DeMar DeRozan has cleared his Instagram of all posts.

Why's this relevant? He also cleared his posts when the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Spurs.

Gulp.



And DeRozan isn't the only one fans are worried about. Ever-loyal Dejounte Murray, who signed a contract extension just last month, also has unfollowed the team on Instagram. As of Wednesday morning, the Spurs account is still following both players.

But wait, there's more.

To make the case for pending trades even stronger, the longest-tenured Spur currently on the team, Patty Mills, has unfollowed both DeRozan and Murray on Instagram.

All the moving pieces have Spurs fans thinking trades are on the horizon.
For now, though, fans should recognize this is all speculation. We'll just have to wait and see whether the franchise is making big changes.

