Friday, December 6, 2019

Artist Foundation of San Antonio Dissolves, Luminaria Taking Over Regranting Program

Posted By on Fri, Dec 6, 2019 at 11:10 AM

Pour one out for the Artist Foundation.

According to the Rivard Report, Department of Arts and Culture Director Debbie Racca-Sittre announced Thursday to the Arts Funding Committee of the San Antonio Arts Commission that the foundation had voted to dissolve.

The nonprofit foundation was one of two regranting programs in San Antonio, which receive funding from the city to redistribute to artists. The other regranting program is operated by the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.

It's not all bad news, though. According to Racca-Sittre, Luminaria — the arts nonprofit behind the annual contemporary arts festival downtown — will take over the program starting with the 2020 regranting cycle. The city approved the merger contract to move funding already granted to the Artist Foundation to Luminaria on Thursday.



