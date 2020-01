DreamWeek Welcomes Rwandan Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina as Keynote Speaker for 2020 Event

Paul Rusesabagina, the humanitarian upon whom the filmis based, will deliver the keynote speech for DreamWeek's January 10 opening breakfast.DreamWeek, now in its eighth year, is an umbrella for dozens of San Antonio events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of inclusion and community.During the Rwandan genocide, Rusesabagina protected 1,268 Hutu and Tutsi refugees from the Interahamwe militia as the manager of the Hôtel des Mille Collines in Kigali. All of those refugees escaped unscathed. His efforts were immortalized in the critically acclaimed 2004 filmRusesabagina has also been recognized with awards including the Presidential Medal of Freedom.Even so, there's been controversy over Rusesabagina's perceived conduct during the genocide, and he's feuded publicly with current Rwandan president Paul Kagame, whom he's accused of human rights violations. Rusesabagina, who's consistently spoken in favor of democracy and the free press, has denounced claims made against him as part of an extended smear campaign by Kagame.At the breakfast, Rusesabagina will be joined onstage by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla and DreamWeek Founder Shokare Nakpodia.DreamWeek 2020 will run January 10-26, with a calendar featuring more than 200 events, including its annual award luncheon at the Spire at St. Paul's Square on January 17 and the DreamVoice Mayor's Ball on January 25.

