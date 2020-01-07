Kobe Bryant Says the Los Angeles Lakers Would Have Won 10 Straight NBA Titles If Not for the San Antonio Spurs

click image Instagram / kobebryant

If you thought the rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers was old history, think again.Longtime Laker Kobe Bryant brought up the past in a recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast."San Antonio was tough," Bryant said. "The talent, the coaching, everything in San Antonio was kind of a perfect storm. If they weren't in the picture we probably would have run 10 in a row."Anyone following the NBA in the late '90s and most of the 2000s remembers the Spurs' golden era, when the team won the title in 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2007. Its last championship win came in 2014.To Bryant's point, the Spurs had tough competition back then from the Lakers, who won the championship in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. The rivalry was the main reason Spurs fans hated — or maybe still hate — LA's stars of the era, including Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.After all, the two teams were each other's main competition for winning the Western Conference championship and a chance to clench the NBA title. Recently, Bryant said the Spurs were such a tough competitor that the Lakers would have won 10 straight titles if they didn't have to face Coach Pop and company.It was that rivalry though, that created iconic moments that Spurs and Lakers fans alike still remember to this day — from SA ending LA's back-to-back championships to a string of edge-of-your-seat playoff games.