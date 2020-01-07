Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Kobe Bryant Says the Los Angeles Lakers Would Have Won 10 Straight NBA Titles If Not for the San Antonio Spurs

Posted By on Tue, Jan 7, 2020 at 9:42 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / KOBEBRYANT
  • Instagram / kobebryant
If you thought the rivalry between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers was old history, think again.

Longtime Laker Kobe Bryant brought up the past in a recent interview on the All The Smoke podcast.

"San Antonio was tough," Bryant said. "The talent, the coaching, everything in San Antonio was kind of a perfect storm. If they weren't in the picture we probably would have run 10 in a row."

Anyone following the NBA in the late '90s and most of the 2000s remembers the Spurs' golden era, when the team won the title in 1999, 2003, 2005 and 2007. Its last championship win came in 2014.



To Bryant's point, the Spurs had tough competition back then from the Lakers, who won the championship in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. The rivalry was the main reason Spurs fans hated — or maybe still hate — LA's stars of the era, including Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

After all, the two teams were each other's main competition for winning the Western Conference championship and a chance to clench the NBA title. Recently, Bryant said the Spurs were such a tough competitor that the Lakers would have won 10 straight titles if they didn't have to face Coach Pop and company.


It was that rivalry though, that created iconic moments that Spurs and Lakers fans alike still remember to this day — from SA ending LA's back-to-back championships to a string of edge-of-your-seat playoff games.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. ICYMI: Actor James Scully, Who Plays Forty on Netflix's You, Is From San Antonio Read More

  2. Indie Vendor Selling Dr Pepper-Scented Candles In Case Drinking It Isn't Enough For You Read More

  3. Check Out Twin Peaks-esque Indie Film Knives and Skin When It Screens at Alamo Drafthouse Park North Read More

  4. DreamWeek Welcomes Rwandan Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina as Keynote Speaker for 2020 Event Read More

  5. Majestic Theatre to Host Week-Long Performances of Beloved, But Controversial Broadway Hit Miss Saigon Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation