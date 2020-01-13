Email
Monday, January 13, 2020

Austin Artist Duo Raising Money for Australian Wildfire Relief with Adorable Koala Pin

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / NAMEPINDING
  • Instagram / namepinding
In the face of the nightmarish brushfires ravaging Australia, people worldwide are offering whatever help they can, from crafting pouches for orphaned kangaroo joeys to offering to send veterinarians to help care for injured wildlife.

Artists and designers are getting in on the relief efforts as well, including Austin-based duo Name Pinding, who are known for their whimsical Texas-themed merch including Coach Pop and H-E-B prayer candle enamel pins.

Last Wednesday, Name Pinding posted an adorable koala pin on Instagram, saying sales of the new design will benefit disaster relief efforts in Australia. The pin features a koala gripping a branch with the phrase "hang in there" a la the kitten-themed "hang in there, baby" motivational posters.

All profits from pin sales will be split between the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue in New South Wales, a region heavily impacted by the fire. 



The $10 pins are available for pre-sale on Name Pinding's Etsy store, and are estimated to ship in February.

