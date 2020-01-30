Email
Thursday, January 30, 2020

Actor Anthony Michael Hall to Make Special Appearance at The Breakfast Club Screening at Schertz Theatre

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 10:09 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / AMH4REAL
  • Instagram / amh4real
Nineteen-eighties golden boy Anthony Michael Hall is coming to San Antonio.

If you want to get technical, the actor is actually heading to Schertz Thursday — yes, today — for a special screening of The Breakfast Club at EVO Entertainment.

In case you know him more by his face than his three names, Hall is best known roles in pop culture favorites including Sixteen Candles and Weird Science.

Hall's Thursday appearance will include a Q&A session following a 6:30 p.m. showing of the 1985 high school film in which Hall plays Brian, the brain. As of press time, there appear to be tickets for each tier of the screening. General admission includes the film, Q&A session and an entree from a themed brunch menu.



The VIP ticket gets you all that plus an autograph from Hall and a free movie ticket for a future showing. Those who want to go all out can opt for a Platinum ticket, which includes VIP amenities as well as a photo with Hall, a T-shirt and a $10 EVO play card.

Tickets, which are available online, range from $49 to $99.
