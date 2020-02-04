Email
Tuesday, February 4, 2020

You Can Feed a Roach Named After Your Ex to San Antonio Zoo Animals on Valentine's Day

Posted By on Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The San Antonio Zoo has a proposition for anyone feeling down in the dumps this Valentine's Day: don't get mad, get even.

Putting a Kafkaesque twist on a holiday usually reserved for happy couples, the zoo is offering a special treat for those of us who have been unlucky in love at its "Cry Me a Cockroach" feeding frenzy. For a mere $5, you can purchase the naming rights to a cockroach, christen it with the appellation of your shittiest ex and watch with glee as it's fed to one of the zoo's animals. If you're feeling particularly venomous, you can pony up $25 to name a rat that will be fed to a reptile. The event will also be streamed live online.

It may seem a bit gauche to relish in the demise of these animals, but the birds and reptiles who will be participating in the Valentine's feeding eat roaches and rats as part of their regular diet. For those concerned about animal welfare, the zoo states on its website that it sources the rodents from a mouse farm and maintains a colony of feeder insects onsite that was included in the organization's American Humane audit.

