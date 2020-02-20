Thursday, February 20, 2020
Cruz Ortiz's Painting of Chicano Scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto Acquired by Smithsonian
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Tomás Ybarra-Frausto in an Aztlán dream, oil on canvas tarpaulin 2018, Cruz Ortiz
The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery
is continuing its San Antonio buying spree with an acquisition from Burnt Nopal's Cruz Ortiz.
The purchase follows close on the heels of the museum's recent acquisition of Al Rendon's photo
of Chicano scholar Tomás Ybarra-Frausto. Ortiz's painting also features Ybarra-Frausto — whom the Smithsonian honored with the Joseph Henry Medal in 2007 — as its subject.
Ortiz told the San Antonio Business Journal
his Ybarra-Frausto portrait has already made its way to Washington D.C. and that the Smithsonian has also expressed interest in two of his other paintings: portraits of Chicano voting rights activist Willie Velasquez and UTSA professor emerita Ellen Riojas-Clark.
