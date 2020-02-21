Mystery Science Theater 3000 Host Joel Hodgson Coming to the Tobin Center to Make You Laugh During Live Riffing

TheNetflix reboot may have been cancelled last fall, but the Satellite of Love isn’t out of commission.Lucky for us, O.G.host Joel Hodgson is giving it one last hurrah with The Great Cheesy Movie Circus tour. Joined onstage by his robot best friends Tom Servo, Crow, Cambot and Gypsy, Hodgson will give the riffing treatment to— a 1986-adjacent martial arts flick featuring Jean-Claude van Damme in his feature film debut. He’ll be joined by new sparring partner “Mad” Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese), who’s the clone of two former MST3K nemeses, Pearl and Synthia Forrester.While Hodgson is the only original cast member on this tour, the show was put together by thewriting team, so the jokes are guaranteed to replicate the magical snark beloved by fans old and new.

