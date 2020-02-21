Email
Friday, February 21, 2020

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Host Joel Hodgson Coming to the Tobin Center to Make You Laugh During Live Riffing

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM

click to enlarge BRANDI MORRIS
  • Brandi Morris
The Mystery Science Theater 3000 Netflix reboot may have been cancelled last fall, but the Satellite of Love isn’t out of commission.

Lucky for us, O.G. MST3K host Joel Hodgson is giving it one last hurrah with The Great Cheesy Movie Circus tour. Joined onstage by his robot best friends Tom Servo, Crow, Cambot and Gypsy, Hodgson will give the riffing treatment to No Retreat, No Surrender — a 1986 Karate Kid-adjacent martial arts flick featuring Jean-Claude van Damme in his feature film debut. He’ll be joined by new sparring partner “Mad” Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese), who’s the clone of two former MST3K nemeses, Pearl and Synthia Forrester.

While Hodgson is the only original cast member on this tour, the show was put together by the Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return writing team, so the jokes are guaranteed to replicate the magical snark beloved by fans old and new.

$31.60-$324.50, 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
