Friday, February 21, 2020
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Host Joel Hodgson Coming to the Tobin Center to Make You Laugh During Live Riffing
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM
click to enlarge
The Mystery Science Theater 3000
Netflix reboot may have been cancelled last fall, but the Satellite of Love isn’t out of commission.
Lucky for us, O.G. MST3K
host Joel Hodgson is giving it one last hurrah with The Great Cheesy Movie Circus tour. Joined onstage by his robot best friends Tom Servo, Crow, Cambot and Gypsy, Hodgson will give the riffing treatment to No Retreat, No Surrender
— a 1986 Karate Kid
-adjacent martial arts flick featuring Jean-Claude van Damme in his feature film debut. He’ll be joined by new sparring partner “Mad” Mega-Synthia (Yvonne Freese), who’s the clone of two former MST3K nemeses, Pearl and Synthia Forrester.
While Hodgson is the only original cast member on this tour, the show was put together by the Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return
writing team, so the jokes are guaranteed to replicate the magical snark beloved by fans old and new.
$31.60-$324.50, 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Mon., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$31.60-$324.50
Special Events and Comedy
Tags: Texas, things to do in San Antonio, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Joel Hodgson, Yvonne Freese, The Great Cheesy Movie Circus, Tom Servo, Crow, Cambot, Gypsy, Jean-Claude van Damme, No Retreat No Surrender, Pearl, Synthia Forrester, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.