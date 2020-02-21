Friday, February 21, 2020
San Antonio Zoo 'Name a Cockroach After Your Ex' Fundraiser Raises $45,000, Confirming How Petty Locals Are
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 12:39 PM
Turns out San Antonio is full of petty people.
That's confirmed by how much the San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser raised. The inaugural event allowed locals to name a cockroach after their ex
— or anyone else they have ill feelings toward, for that matter — for a mere $5. Naming a rat after the person would set you back $25.
The critters were all fed to zoo animals on Valentine's Day.
Now that the fundraiser's over, the zoo announced it pulled in $45,000. The money will go toward conservation and education, so we're guessing some folks were just happy to give out of the goodness of their hearts. But some of ya'll are just plain mean.
"We were also glad to teach the world a little bit more about the importance of species like roaches and rodents, the unsung heroes of a healthy ecosystem," the zoo said in a press release.
