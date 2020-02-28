Email
Friday, February 28, 2020

An American in Paris to Come to Life on Stage at the Tobin Center

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 8:28 AM

The new musical An American in Paris is coming to the Tobin Center for one night as part of its ongoing national tour.

Based on the 1951 film of the same name, the 2015 musical opened on the West End in Paris, and its Broadway run garnered four Tony Awards. The romance follows the bohemian exploits of an American G.I. who stays in Paris after the German occupation to pursue a career in painting. That rough sketch of a plot was mostly an excuse for Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron to dance their pants off in the richly awarded MGM picture, setting the stage for a generation of Hollywood musicals to follow.

This version hones in on post-war trauma but still delivers nostalgic backdrops and shuffling feet. Who could ask for anything more?

$39.60-$89.50, 7 p.m., Sunday, March 1, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details An American In Paris
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., March 1, 7 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$89.50
Theater
