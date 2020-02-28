An American in Paris to Come to Life on Stage at the Tobin Center

The new musicalis coming to the Tobin Center for one night as part of its ongoing national tour.Based on the 1951 film of the same name, the 2015 musical opened on the West End in Paris, and its Broadway run garnered four Tony Awards. The romance follows the bohemian exploits of an American G.I. who stays in Paris after the German occupation to pursue a career in painting. That rough sketch of a plot was mostly an excuse for Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron to dance their pants off in the richly awarded MGM picture, setting the stage for a generation of Hollywood musicals to follow.This version hones in on post-war trauma but still delivers nostalgic backdrops and shuffling feet. Who could ask for anything more?

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.