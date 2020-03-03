Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns

We'll be there! In lieu of shaking hands, we'll be performing chicken mating rituals as our greeting. Please don't be alarmed. #AWP20 https://t.co/kaGe8oBpSR pic.twitter.com/7eY3vxgrzN

#AWP was on, then it was (rumored) off, then it was on again, and at this point, I don’t care if I’m the only one there. See you soon, San Antonio!!!! https://t.co/qwhooLbGOD

#AWP20 IS ON! You heard it here first. Or third. Or whatever. SEE YOU IN SAN ANTONIO @awpwriter 👋 AND WASH YOUR HANDS OVER AND OVER AND THEN DO IT AGAIN.

🚨LIT WORLD🚨 if you were planning on traveling to Awp & do not run an indie press (no govt/institutional funding),what are your plans now? Please RT far & wide, this might help indie presses make their decisions #AWP20 #AWP2020

Meanwhile, this could not have happened to a more neurotic group of people. #AWP2020

THREAD: Hi everyone. I'm a writer. I'm also a scientist with a training in microbiology and virology. I've just decided to skip #AWP this year. 1) The risk for me personally is very *very* low. That's not what this is about.

W&W OUT OF #AWP2020 After considerable reflection and consultation with our staff, Wolsak & Wynn has decided to withdraw from the AWP conference in San Antonio this week. Wolsak & Wynn looks forward to regrouping and joining AWP's conference in Kansas City next year.

We made the decision that was right for our family and will not be at AWP this year, but inshallah everyone still going will have a safe and nourishing experience. More coming soon re: availability of our Team Mashallah Zine https://t.co/LG5El8tKBQ

Remember, your coronavirus risk at #AWP is not just whether you yourself get it but whether you carry it home with you to all the vulnerable people in your community -- and you'd have no way of knowing in advance. #AWP2020 #AWP20

Dear #AWP20 , the conference is on. We just got off the phone with the mayor. We took a long time to deliberate because this is so important to our community. A full statement will be posted on our website now that the decision has been made.

