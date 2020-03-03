Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / AWPWRITER
  • Twitter / awpwriter
Well, there's good news and bad news about the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) Conference — but what's good and what's bad depends on where your anxieties lie.

On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency in a bid to exert more local control over the quarantined COVID-19 patients that are currently housed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. This came after news that a patient had to return to quarantine after testing "weakly positive" for COVID-19 — but not before making a trip to North Star Mall.

The mall closed Monday for a thorough deep cleaning and health officials say risk of exposure is low, but with community transmission of the disease beginning to be seen in the U.S. and the cancellation of other major events due to coronavirus concerns, rumors began to circulate that this week's AWP Conference would be cancelled, too.

Surprising many, AWP Co-Director Diane Zinna tweeted Monday that "the conference is on."

Many participants expressed concerns that the conference was still moving forward, followed by a snowballing series of announcements of event and appearance cancellations.

Molecular biophysicist and author Joseph Osmundson made his case for pulling out of the conference in a tweet thread, explaining that "social distancing" — which, in this case, means not attending AWP— is key to reducing the rate of spread of the virus.

Essayist and activist Shannon Lee, who also pulled out of the conference, cut straight to the heart of the matter and provided some levity to boot:

Late Monday evening, the AWP tweeted a link to a fuller statement on the conference detailing how the organization came to the decision to continue to hold the event, as well as measures being taken to preserve the safety of its participants. Most notably, they have prohibited physical touch at the event: "This will be a handshake-free, hug-free conference."



For those that remain undecided, alt-AWP book fair Whale Prom put out a Twitter poll to get a clearer idea of how many publishers still plan to appear at the conference. Half of the 366 respondents said that they are not going.

Whale Prom itself may face cancellation, but an announcement is pending.

Still, many people are unfazed by COVID-19 woes, even coming up with fun strategies to avoid touching people at the conference.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Authors, Publishers Taking Over Downtown with Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference This Week Read More

  2. Have Your Bugs and Eat Them Too at Special Witte Museum Dinner This Month Read More

  3. Novel Ideas Book Fair Popping Up at Blue Star Contemporary This Weekend with Afterparty at Paper Tiger Read More

  4. Paul Reubens Will Be in San Antonio for Special 35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure Read More

  5. McNay Art Museum Calls Out San Antonio Rapper for Filming Unauthorized Music Video on Its Grounds Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation