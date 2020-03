Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns

click to enlarge Twitter / awpwriter

Dear #AWP20, the conference is on. We just got off the phone with the mayor. We took a long time to deliberate because this is so important to our community. A full statement will be posted on our website now that the decision has been made. — Diane Zinna (@DianeZinna) March 2, 2020

Remember, your coronavirus risk at #AWP is not just whether you yourself get it but whether you carry it home with you to all the vulnerable people in your community -- and you'd have no way of knowing in advance. #AWP2020 #AWP20 — Anne Myles (@NastyMaryDyer) March 2, 2020

We made the decision that was right for our family and will not be at AWP this year, but inshallah everyone still going will have a safe and nourishing experience. More coming soon re: availability of our Team Mashallah Zine https://t.co/LG5El8tKBQ — Kaveh Akbar (@KavehAkbar) March 2, 2020

W&W OUT OF #AWP2020



After considerable reflection and consultation with our staff, Wolsak & Wynn has decided to withdraw from the AWP conference in San Antonio this week. Wolsak & Wynn looks forward to regrouping and joining AWP's conference in Kansas City next year. — Wolsak & Wynn (@wolsakandwynn) March 3, 2020

THREAD:



Hi everyone. I'm a writer. I'm also a scientist with a training in microbiology and virology.



I've just decided to skip #AWP this year.



1) The risk for me personally is very *very* low. That's not what this is about. — joseph osmundson (@reluctantlyjoe) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, this could not have happened to a more neurotic group of people. #AWP2020 — 💫Shanon Lee💫 (@mylove4writing) March 2, 2020

🚨LIT WORLD🚨



if you were planning on traveling to Awp & do not run an indie press (no govt/institutional funding),what are your plans now?



Please RT far & wide, this might help indie presses make their decisions#AWP20 #AWP2020 — Whale Prom (@WhaleProm) March 3, 2020

#AWP20 IS ON!



You heard it here first. Or third. Or whatever.



SEE YOU IN SAN ANTONIO @awpwriter 👋 AND WASH YOUR HANDS OVER AND OVER AND THEN DO IT AGAIN. — jiordan castle (@jiordancastle) March 2, 2020

#AWP was on, then it was (rumored) off, then it was on again, and at this point, I don’t care if I’m the only one there. See you soon, San Antonio!!!! https://t.co/qwhooLbGOD — Jen Lambert (@JenLambert1) March 2, 2020

We'll be there! In lieu of shaking hands, we'll be performing chicken mating rituals as our greeting. Please don't be alarmed. #AWP20 https://t.co/kaGe8oBpSR pic.twitter.com/7eY3vxgrzN — Red Hen Press (@RedHenPress) March 2, 2020

Well, there's good news and bad news about the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) Conference — but what's good and what's bad depends on where your anxieties lie.On Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency in a bid to exert more local control over the quarantined COVID-19 patients that are currently housed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. This came after news that a patient had to return to quarantine after testing "weakly positive" for COVID-19 — but not before making a trip to North Star Mall The mall closed Monday for a thorough deep cleaning and health officials say risk of exposure is low, but with community transmission of the disease beginning to be seen in the U.S. and the cancellation of other major events due to coronavirus concerns, rumors began to circulate that this week's AWP Conference would be cancelled, too.Surprising many, AWP Co-Director Diane Zinna tweeted Monday that "the conference is on."Many participants expressed concerns that the conference was still moving forward, followed by a snowballing series of announcements of event and appearance cancellations.Molecular biophysicist and author Joseph Osmundson made his case for pulling out of the conference in a tweet thread , explaining that "social distancing" — which, in this case, means not attending AWP— is key to reducing the rate of spread of the virus.Essayist and activist Shannon Lee, who also pulled out of the conference, cut straight to the heart of the matter and provided some levity to boot:Late Monday evening, the AWP tweeted a link to a fuller statement on the conference detailing how the organization came to the decision to continue to hold the event, as well as measures being taken to preserve the safety of its participants. Most notably, they have prohibited physical touch at the event: "This will be a handshake-free, hug-free conference."For those that remain undecided, alt-AWP book fair Whale Prom put out a Twitter poll to get a clearer idea of how many publishers still plan to appear at the conference. Half of the 366 respondents said that they are not going.Whale Prom itself may face cancellation, but an announcement is pending Still, many people are unfazed by COVID-19 woes, even coming up with fun strategies to avoid touching people at the conference.