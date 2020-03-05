Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

NALAC Grant Awardee Ariana Brown Celebrates Release of New Chapbook, EP with Performance at SAY Sí

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARIANA BROWN
  • Courtesy of Ariana Brown
Hot on the heels of the announcement that she's one of this year's National Association of Latino Arts and Culture San Antonio Artist Grant awardees, poet Ariana Brown is celebrating the release of a two-pronged project this Saturday at SAY Sí.

The tandem release is comprised of Brown's new chapbook Sana Sana and the corresponding EP LET US BE ENOUGH, which feature a selection of her spoken word poetry that "explores Black girlhood, the possibilities of queerness, finding your people and trying to survive capitalism."

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARIANA BROWN
  • Courtesy of Ariana Brown
Brown will perform at Saturday's release party joined by local poets and musicians including Aminah Dece, Anthony Flores, Nikaria Padron and Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson. Brown will also participate in a Q&A about her work as well as a book signing.

Copies of Sana Sana are currently available for purchase from Game Over Books.



Free, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, SAY Sí, 1518 S. Alamo St., (210) 212-8666, arianabrown.com.
