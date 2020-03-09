Email
Monday, March 9, 2020

While the Rest of the World Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus, Big Brother is Casting in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 1:53 PM

This week, there's a perfect opportunity for San Antonians blithely unconcerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

That's because reality TV show Big Brother is holding a casting call this week for anyone interested in being locked in a house with a bunch of random strangers and filmed 24/7 for the viewing public's delight.

Interested parties who meet the CBS series' eligibility requirements can either head to the Hard Rock Cafe on 111 Crockett St. on Thursday or submit an application online.

Here's hoping the requirement that all participants be in "excellent physical and mental health" includes testing negative for COVID-19.



