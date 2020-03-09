Monday, March 9, 2020
While the Rest of the World Shuts Down Due to Coronavirus, Big Brother is Casting in San Antonio
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 1:53 PM
This week, there's a perfect opportunity for San Antonians blithely unconcerned about the coronavirus pandemic
That's because reality TV show Big Brother
is holding a casting call this week for anyone interested in being locked in a house with a bunch of random strangers and filmed 24/7 for the viewing public's delight.
Interested parties who meet the CBS series' eligibility requirements
can either head to the Hard Rock Cafe on 111 Crockett St. on Thursday or submit an application online
Here's hoping the requirement
that all participants be in "excellent physical and mental health" includes testing negative for COVID-19.
