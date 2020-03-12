Thursday, March 12, 2020
Comedian Ali Wong's Saturday Shows in San Antonio Postponed Due to Coronavirus
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM
Comedy-loving San Antonians looking for a break from growing feelings of anxiety over the coronavirus epidemic are just going to have to rewatch Always Be My Maybe
this weekend.
That's because popular comic Ali Wong has postponed Saturday's hotly anticipated appearance in the Alamo City due to COVID-19.
Wong has rescheduled her performances for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.
