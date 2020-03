Comedian Ali Wong's Saturday Shows in San Antonio Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Comedy-loving San Antonians looking for a break from growing feelings of anxiety over the coronavirus epidemic are just going to have to rewatchthis weekend.That's because popular comic Ali Wong has postponed Saturday's hotly anticipated appearance in the Alamo City due to COVID-19.Wong has rescheduled her performances for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

