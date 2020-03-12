Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Comedian Ali Wong's Saturday Shows in San Antonio Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Comedy-loving San Antonians looking for a break from growing feelings of anxiety over the coronavirus epidemic are just going to have to rewatch Always Be My Maybe this weekend.

That's because popular comic Ali Wong has postponed Saturday's hotly anticipated appearance in the Alamo City due to COVID-19.

Wong has rescheduled her performances for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 15.

