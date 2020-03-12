Gregg Popovich Tells Fans to Rewatch Spurs' Winning Games After NBA Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from the league read.
NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW— NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020
NBA: Spurs 22 year playoff streak will come to an end— Alexander Cardenas (@Alexander_Cards) March 12, 2020
God: lol hold my beer
The NBA needs to cancel the regular season so this Spurs season doesn’t even count!!!!— Trav Talks Sports (@TravTalksSports) March 12, 2020
Spurs won last night. They are the NBA Champs. That’s how it works.— ali (@AlisaSATX) March 12, 2020
If Spurs not making the playoffs, then neither is anyone else. 😤— Brian Olson (@Brian_O80) March 12, 2020
Does that mean we don’t miss the playoffs this season? pic.twitter.com/40gRbsH4AT— Spurs Legion (@SpursLegion) March 12, 2020
Still, the suspension doesn't mean it's the end of basketball for the year. There's still a chance that the coronavirus pandemic could die down and the suspension be lifted. The NBA's statement doesn't clarify whether teams are restricted from holding practices or training.
🗣 THE PLAYOFF STREAK IS ALIVE— /r/spurs (@redditspurs) March 12, 2020
