Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Gregg Popovich Tells Fans to Rewatch Spurs' Winning Games After NBA Suspends Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 11:41 AM

INSTAGRAM / SPURS
After limiting players' interactions with fans and members of the media and even throwing around the idea of having games without anyone in attendance, the NBA announced Wednesday that the 2019-2020 season has been suspended indefinitely.

The announcement came after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, more commonly known as the novel coronavirus. Though Gobert was not physically with the team when his test results were confirmed, the sports league made moves to protect the players and fans. Initially, all Jazz players, as well as their Wednesday night rivals the Oklahoma Thunder, were removed the court and the game postponed.

The NBA later determined all games would be suspended.
"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from the league read.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg applauded the NBA's call.



"Like all basketball fans, I wish the NBA season could go on, but I commend the NBA for putting the safety of fans and players first," he told News 4 San Antonio.

Aside from the Spurs players, the suspension also impacts vendors, ushers, security teams and various personnel that work at the AT&T Center during games. The suspension could potentially have the same ramifications as the NBA lockout in 2011.

Online, many Spurs fans took the suspension as good news for the team, given its less-than-impressive record this season. Others joked that the Spurs wouldn't break its playoff streak.

Still, the suspension doesn't mean it's the end of basketball for the year. There's still a chance that the coronavirus pandemic could die down and the suspension be lifted. The NBA's statement doesn't clarify whether teams are restricted from holding practices or training.

During an appearance at a fundraiser dinner Wednesday night, head coach Gregg Popovich advised Spurs fans to rewatch old games in event of a hiatus. His comments came before the NBA's announcement.

"Just watch the ... who was the team we beat last night?" Popovich told the crowd. "It's been such a rarity I forget the wins. Just watch the Dallas game over and over if there's a hiatus. Don't watch those other games."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Gatekeepers: Furor Over Centro de Artes’ Exhibition Raises Questions About How Much Say the City Has Over Arts Content Read More

  2. Big Brother Decides Not to Hold a San Antonio Casting Call During the Coronavirus Pandemic After All Read More

  3. Ballet San Antonio to Open a New Dance School This Fall Read More

  4. You Can Celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the River Walk with Two Different Parades Read More

  5. Dock Space Gallery Celebrating CAM with 'Extraction Economy' Show Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation