Thursday, March 12, 2020
Hit Netflix Show Queer Eye Filming Season Six in Texas
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:31 PM
Queer Eye is coming to Texas, y'all. Can you believe?
The cast of the hit Netflix show took to Instagram Wednesday to give fans a first look at its upcoming sixth season.
The Fab 5 — that's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — teased photos of themselves in front of the sign at popular Austin Mexican food restaurant El Arroyo.
That's right, the Emmy-winning show will be based in Austin for an entire season. That means fans all over the world will be able to gain insight on Texas life — or at least Austin's version of Texas life.
While the show's seasons haven't always planted the Fab 5 in most exciting locales — Kansas City — it's included specials filmed in locales as far flung as Tokyo. Season five, which will be able to stream on Netflix this summer, was lensed in Philadelphia.
