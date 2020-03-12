Hit Netflix Show Queer Eye Filming Season Six in Texas

Queer Eye is coming to Texas, y'all. Can you believe?The cast of the hit Netflix show took to Instagram Wednesday to give fans a first look at its upcoming sixth season.The Fab 5 — that's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — teased photos of themselves in front of the sign at popular Austin Mexican food restaurant El Arroyo.That's right, the Emmy-winning show will be based in Austin for an entire season. That means fans all over the world will be able to gain insight on Texas life — or at least Austin's version of Texas life.While the show's seasons haven't always planted the Fab 5 in most exciting locales — Kansas City — it's included specials filmed in locales as far flung as Tokyo. Season five, which will be able to stream on Netflix this summer, was lensed in Philadelphia.

