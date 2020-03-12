Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Hit Netflix Show Queer Eye Filming Season Six in Texas

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:31 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / QUEEREYE
  • Instagram / queereye
Queer Eye is coming to Texas, y'all. Can you believe?

The cast of the hit Netflix show took to Instagram Wednesday to give fans a first look at its upcoming sixth season.

The Fab 5 — that's Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — teased photos of themselves in front of the sign at popular Austin Mexican food restaurant El Arroyo.


That's right, the Emmy-winning show will be based in Austin for an entire season. That means fans all over the world will be able to gain insight on Texas life — or at least Austin's version of Texas life.




While the show's seasons haven't always planted the Fab 5 in most exciting locales — Kansas City — it's included specials filmed in locales as far flung as Tokyo. Season five, which will be able to stream on Netflix this summer, was lensed in Philadelphia.

