San Antonio Chamber Ensemble Agarita Launches Weekly Stream of Past Concerts

San Antonio quartet Agarita is doing its part to help locals #StayTheFuckHome during the COVID-19 pandemic.With red Xs populating everyone's social calendars and the usual idle entertainment provided by scrolling social media hampered by pandemic panic, Agarita is providing a soothing option for bored and anxious San Antonians by making its performance catalog available to stream online, one concert at a time.Last Friday, the ensemble put the video of its inaugural concert — which was presented in collaboration with the McNay's fall 2018 "Pop América" exhibition — on its website for everyone to enjoy.Agarita has also included the concert's program notes below the video, giving abundant reading material for any über-nerds who want to take a deep dive into the historical context of the music.The "Pop América" performance will remain available to view until next Friday, when a new concert video will be swapped in to keep the good times rolling for everyone who needs a melodic pick-me-up.The ensemble plans to upload a new concert on a weekly basis for the foreseeable future.As for live performances, Agarita's planned Fiesta Pharm Table concert — originally scheduled for April 16 — has been postponed, but other entries in the season have yet to be affected.

