Drag Queens Across the Country Performing Show to Supplement Lost Income From Coronavirus

Big names in the world of drag have banded together to put performers back to work as the COVID-19 pandemic forces artists to cancel tours and lose out on their livelihoods The event, dubbedis being organized and hosted bySeason 2 winner Biqtch Puddiń and producer Megna. It will be available to stream Friday, March 2 at 9 p.m. through the Twitch platform at twitch.tv/biqtchpuddin The show will feature dozens of drag performers from across the country, including Alaska Thunderfuck and Rock M. Sakura fromerformers from the edgier, horror-leaningincluding Vander Von Odd, Landon Cider and Lousianna Purchase.The organizers are asking $10 donations for the event, and each performers’ Venmo, Paypal and other money-sending services will be displayed during their performances to encourage tipping.Here’s the full lineup:Alaska Thunderfuck, Rock M. Sakura, Vander Von Odd, Landon Cider, Louisianna Purchase, Abhora, Felony Dodger, Pinche, Bible Girl, Kandy Muse, Xunami Muse, Juku, Astrud Aurelia, Laurel Charleston, Laveau Contraire, Tenderoni, Kat Sass, Kiara, Clit Eatswood, moi, Charles Galin, Siri, Toto Soto, Florida Man, Nicki Jizz, Syzygy, Crayola, Juno Birch and Pythia. Plus, music by Mateo Segade.More information is available at Biqtch Puddin's Facebook page

