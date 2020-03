San Antonio Artist Robert Tatum Debuts Coronavirus-Themed Fiesta 2020 Merch

In the wake of the Great Toilet Paper Panic and the postponement of Fiesta due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alamo City artist Robert Tatum decided to make lemons into lemonade.Tatum, no stranger to topical designs, quickly whipped up his own version of Fiesta 2020 merch over the weekend — a cheeky Fiesta logo that prominently features an empty toilet paper roll.The design is available on a T-shirt, and Tatum also printed up a drink koozie version with help from Crooked Arm Printing . According to an Instagram post , the koozies will be given out with each tee purchase while supplies last.If you're stuck at home trying to wait for this to all blow over, you needn't worry — the Fiesta 2020 shirts are available for purchase for $15 on the Choice Goods website.

