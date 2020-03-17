San Antonio Singer Mandi Castillo Impresses All Four Judges During The Voice Audition

A San Antonio singer blew the judges away on Monday's episode ofMandi Castillo made her debut onwith a standout performance of Juan Gabriel's "Así Fue." All four celebrity judges ended up turning around their chairs, much to the delight of Castillo's family, who were watching from the wings."It was everything it should be for a blind audition," Kelly Clarkson said.Each of the four coaches made their case to work with Castillo — with particular verve from Clarkson — then the choice was left up to the Texas native."I'm gonna go with my gut, and choose John [Legend]," she said.Here's to what may be the start of a beautiful partnership.airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC.

