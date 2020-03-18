Wednesday, March 18, 2020
City of San Antonio Announces Rescheduled Date for Fiesta's Battle of the Flowers Parade
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 11:54 AM
It may be cold comfort in these dark times, but we can now mark our calendars with the new date for Fiesta's Battle of the Flowers Parade.
According to the Rivard Report
, the parade will take place on Friday, November 13.
In the meantime, we'll have to don our paper flower crowns and cavort about in the safety of our own homes while we self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
