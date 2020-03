City of San Antonio Announces Rescheduled Date for Fiesta's Battle of the Flowers Parade

It may be cold comfort in these dark times, but we can now mark our calendars with the new date for Fiesta's Battle of the Flowers Parade.According to the, the parade will take place on Friday, November 13.In the meantime, we'll have to don our paper flower crowns and cavort about in the safety of our own homes while we self-isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

