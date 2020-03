San Antonio Symphony Cancels the Remainder of Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The San Antonio Symphony's concert season took a major blow when the Tobin Center canceled all events through April 25 last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Since then things have taken a turn for the worse, and the city itself is now largely shut down through April 19.On Thursday afternoon, the Symphony announced it's canceling the rest of the concerts in its 2019-2020 season, originally slated to run through June 6.“As the rapidly-evolving novel coronavirus continues to impact our city and our world, these decisions are unfortunately almost being made for us,” Symphony Executive Director Corey Cowart said in a statement.“This is a heartbreaking decision for music lovers, our community and our entire organization, but it’s the right thing to do.”Anyone with tickets to the canceled concerts can either donate them to the Symphony or put the ticket value on account at the Tobin Center for future use. For additional options, email the Tobin Center Box Office at tickets@tobincenter.org

