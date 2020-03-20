Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 20, 2020

Barack Obama Shouts Out San Antonio Author Shea Serrano for Making Coronavirus Donations to Strangers

Posted By on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click image TWITTER / BARACKOBAMA
  • Twitter / BarackObama
While billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Mike Bloomberg — who just wasted untold millions on a failed presidential bid — are nowhere to be seen, hometown hero Shea Serrano put his money where his mouth is.

Last week, as shit started to hit the fan with the coronavirus pandemic, the Basketball (and Other Things) author cast out a lifeline on Twitter: "Who has a bill coming up that they're not sure they're gonna be able to pay? Send me your bill and your Venmo."


The requests — and donations from followers who also wanted to help — came flowing in, and according to the New York Times Serrano had distributed $10,000 directly to people in need by Sunday night.

Serrano kept the momentum going, although he switched from Venmo to CashApp for transfers. As ongoing proof, he's tweeted screenshots of the transfers, often with the caption "fuck coronavirus."



CashApp even got in on the action, sending $25 to random people in Serrano's name.

Serrano was by no means alone in his efforts, as author Roxane Gay also spread the love, followed in suit by other public figures including The Tick's Griffin Newman.

It wasn't just us plebeians who took notice, but also former President Barack Obama.

In a Twitter thread showcasing individuals an organizations coming together to help one another during this crisis, Obama shouted out Serrano and Gay's fundraising efforts.

"@rgay and @SheaSerrano are using their feeds to directly support people in need—and helping shift our ideas about how to approach giving," he tweeted.

Anyone interested in helping Serrano keep sending money to those in need — and get some reading material out of the deal — need only grab a copy of his latest book, which features illustrations from Arturo Torres.

WHERE DO YOU THINK WE ARE? — Ten Illustrated Essays About Scrubs is available as a PDF download and can be pre-ordered prior to its release on Monday, March 23.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Singer Mandi Castillo Impresses All Four Judges During The Voice Audition Read More

  2. San Antonio Symphony Cancels the Remainder of Season Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

  3. San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation Announces New Dates for November Read More

  4. San Antonio Father, Daughter Go Viral for Their Version of Flip the Switch Challenge Read More

  5. Every San Antonio Event Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation