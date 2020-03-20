Barack Obama Shouts Out San Antonio Author Shea Serrano for Making Coronavirus Donations to Strangers

fuck coronavirus— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 13, 2020
who has a bill coming up that they’re not sure they’re gonna be able to pay
send me your bill and your venmo
Serrano was by no means alone in his efforts, as author Roxane Gay also spread the love, followed in suit by other public figures including The Tick's Griffin Newman.
oh shit the homies at @CashApp are sending $25 to random people in my name lol incredible https://t.co/FZLBEKn9s1— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 15, 2020
Anyone interested in helping Serrano keep sending money to those in need — and get some reading material out of the deal — need only grab a copy of his latest book, which features illustrations from Arturo Torres.
.@rgay and @SheaSerrano are using their feeds to directly support people in need—and helping shift our ideas about how to approach giving.https://t.co/1JHPUYEiKV— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 19, 2020
